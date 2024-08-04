8 arrested, nearly 600g of narcotics seized in bust: SFPD

article

Eight people were arrested and over 576 grams of illegal narcotics were seized by police in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday, police said.

Out of the eight arrests, seven were made on suspicion of possession for sale of narcotics and one person was allegedly found in possession of a loaded firearm, according to police.

The city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center planned the one-day operation as part of efforts aimed at curbing what police described as the city's drug crisis.

Officers from the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team, Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team participated. The Drug Enforcement Administration, San Franciso Sheriff's Office and Army National Guard assisted.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.