8 hospitalized in Hwy 12 crash in Santa Rosa

article

Eight people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a multi-vehicle collision on westbound Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, officials say.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said the roadway closed between Stony Point Road and Fulton Road. The road reopened at around 4:10 p.m.

The fire department first reported the accident just before 1 p.m. California Highway Patrol responded to the scene along with firefighters and medical personnel. Santa Rosa Police Department are assisting with removal and redirection of vehicles stopped in traffic.

It's unclear what caused the accident.