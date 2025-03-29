'Tesla Takedown' rally held in Santa Clara, 200+ locations nationwide

The Brief Organizers are demonstrating outside of Tesla locations to speak out against Elon Musk. .Demonstrators tell KTVU they are in support of immigrants and upset with the major federal funding cuts that the Department of Government Efficiency has been making. Musk spoke out about vandalism against Tesla's this week.



Organizers across the country are taking aim at Elon Musk and Tesla today in what they are calling the "Tesla Takedown: Global Day of Action."



Demonstrators aimed to make it crystal clear: they are not in support of Musk’s policies.

"There’s no way to really get to him unless it’s through his companies. He wasn’t elected, he was appointed," said Robert Campbell, an organizer of the Tesla Takedown rally.



The organizers of rallies at more than 200 Tesla locations nationwide say it is a peaceful protest movement. The rallies popped up in several Bay Area cities today, including Walnut Creek, Vallejo, Santa Clara and Dublin.

One woman from Georgia tells KTVU she is visiting family here in the Bay Area. But she says it was still important to come out, even on vacation.

"We are in the biggest lie any of us have ever been in, and I have friends and family that are going to be impacted if any of these things that they are trying to do get enacted," demonstrator Cory Haynes told KTVU.



This movement comes as Tesla vehicles and facilities have been vandalized across the country.



The U.S. Attorney General has referred to any attacks against Tesla dealerships or vehicles as quote "domestic terrorism" and also saying the attacks are "organized".



Musk addressed the attacks in a sit-down on Fox this week

The other side:

"What are they doing this for? Why? What’s happening, it seems to me, is they are being fed propaganda by the far left and they believe it, it’s really unfortunate," Musk said. "It’s not the guy that firebombs a Tesla dealership, it’s people pushing propaganda that caused that guy to do it. Those are the real villains here, and we’re gonna go after them. The president has made it clear we’re going after them."



The administration has not shared what evidence it may have that these are organized attacks.

Meanwhile, Tesla is taking hits from multiple angles as sales are down, and the company's stock has also plummeted. Demonstrators in the South Bay did not mince words about the goal of Saturday’s rallies:

"This country was built on immigration…so that and I never liked musk..And I never liked trump," demonstrator Mary Lou Drakes told KTVU.



"It’s really taking away what’s funded by us, the taxpayers, to provide for us, and funneling it towards these billionaires, towards these oligarchs," Campbell said.

