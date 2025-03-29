Video: Daytime sideshow in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood

Several cars were seen spinning out at a daytime sideshow in Oakland Saturday afternoon.

Video shows dozens of spectators at Claremont and College Avenues.

Smoke from screeching tires temporarily filled the air as several cars did "donuts" at an intersection.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. It wasn't immediately made clear how many cars were participating in the sideshow.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police for more information but did not hear in time of publication of this report.

Featured article

This story is developing. Check back for updates.