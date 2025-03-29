Expand / Collapse search

Video: Daytime sideshow in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood

Published  March 29, 2025 4:37pm PDT
Sideshows
Sideshow in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood

Several cars were seen spinning out at a daytime sideshow in Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

Video shows dozens of spectators at Claremont and College Avenues. 

Smoke from screeching tires temporarily filled the air as several cars did "donuts" at an intersection. 

It's unclear if there were any injuries. It wasn't immediately made clear how many cars were participating in the sideshow.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police for more information but did not hear in time of publication of this report. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

