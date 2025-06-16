Police locate 8-year-old boy who went missing from Dublin summer school

article

Authorities were searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing from his summer program in Dublin on Monday, according to police.

8-year-old located by Monday afternoon

What we know:

Dublin Police Services said Mohammad Saad was last seen on Monday morning around 10:50 a.m. at Frederiksen Elementary School’s special education summer program.

He was found by Monday afternoon, police said around 3 p.m.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a black hoodie and yellow shorts. Mohammad has light brown hair and green eyes.