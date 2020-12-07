8-year-old wounded by stray gunfire while watching TV at home

An 8-year-old boy was wounded by stray gunfire in his Oakland home Monday.

Police say the bullet came from a dispute outside.

It happened in an Oakland Housing Authority complex as the child watched television.

His wound wasn't life-threatening, but the Authority says it fits a pattern of rising gun violence during the pandemic.

"We're not unique in that way but obviously we're very concerned about any violence, any violence is a tragedy," said Greer McVay, spokesperson for the Oakland Housing Authority.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Monday, and had neighbors talking the next day.

"There are neighborhoods that are bad, but I didn't think it was that bad around here," said resident Walter Key.

"I heard he got shot in the legs by bullets that came through the door, yeah I've known him a long time."

Monday, sheets of plywood covered the glass door of the apartment on 25th Avenue.

"Our heart breaks for any child, any person, to be shot especially in their own home," said McVay.

There were two adults home at the time, and the boy was on a sofa watching TV when he was hit.

"When something like this happens, it really is a blow to all of us, and our hearts go out to the family and the child," added McVay.

The boy is in stable condition after surgery for a leg wound.

Investigators do not believe anyone in the apartment was the intended target, and that the gunfire was part of a dispute on the street outside.

"What we do know is since the onset of the coronavirus, thre has been an increase in gun violence in Oakland and throughout the country," noted McVay.

Criminologists say the pandemic has had a destabilizing affect on mental health and violence prevention. It has caused hardship, disrupted routines and deepened a sense of hopelessness. Gun sales have also soared this year.

"More people are at home, some of the activities people might do, the outlets they might have, they don't have now," said McVay.

Neighbors near the shooting say they try to be outside during the day, not at night.

"I grew up here, I know you've always got to watch your back," said resident Robert Robinson, " and keep your head on a swivel, just hope it doesn't happen to you."

McVay said the Housing Authority Police will look at whether its own security system has any relevant video, and it appealing to neighbors to check their surveillance too.

A reward up to $7,500 is offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Oakland at 510 777-8572

"Just another unfortunate incident of gun violence that didn't need to happen, shouldn't have happened, and it needs to stop," said McVay.

Debora Villalon is a reporter for KTVU. Email Debora at debora.villalon@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter

@DeboraKTVU