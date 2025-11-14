80-year-old man found guilty of 1978 San Francisco murder

A Colorado man has been convicted in the 1978 killing of a San Francisco teenager, nearly five decades after her death.

The San Francisco District Attorney said on Thursday that 80-year-old Mark Personette was found guilty in the murder of 15-year-old Marissa Harvey, who vanished after visiting Golden Gate Park in 1978. Her body was discovered the next day in the underbrush at Sutro Heights Park.

Investigators recovered an earring and a bloodstained sweater at the scene, but the case went cold for more than 30 years. The FBI later identified Personette as a suspect after advances in DNA testing linked him to the crime.

Personette is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-December.