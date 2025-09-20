80-year-old woman killed in head-on crash near Felton

article

A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Santa Cruz County on Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were called about 8:20 a.m. to the scene of a crash on State Route 9 just south of Brackney Road, the department said in a statement.

At the scene, officers learned that an 80-year-old woman from Felton in a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle was driving northbound on the highway when she collided with a Toyota Sequoia driving in the opposite direction.

"As a result of the crash, the driver of the Volkswagen sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, despite life-saving efforts," the CHP said.

The woman’s name was not released.

The 24-year-old woman driving the Toyota was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, and the CHP said it is currently not known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.