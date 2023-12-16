81-year-old Santa Clara woman has been teaching for nearly 60 years

The longest tenured teacher in the U.S. was a Florida man that taught social studies for 72 years. A Bay Area teacher is still a dozen years behind that record, but at age 81, this South Bay educator is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kathleen Macdonald has made the commute to Santa Clara's Wilcox High School in a trusty Cadillac for more than 21,000 days.

"Originally I thought I'd work for 2 years. Each year went on and on. That's what I thought when I first started," Wilcox told KTVU.

It all started in 1964 when Wilcox was all of 22. As a San Jose State graduate, she began year one of 59 as a business and typing teacher. The hair-styles changed over time, but not the teacher.

For the past three decades, Kathleen has been the Vice Principal of Activities & Leadership. From Winter Balls to Friday night football, if it's happening at Wilcox, she's in charge. Even a 13-hour game day doesn't slow down this academic dynamo.

Wilcox's office is dedicated to her students, including prom pictures galore. Her mantra simple: get involved! She has taught astronauts to big league baseball players like former Oakland A great Carney Lansford. Some of her alumni are well into their 70s now, including fellow teacher Kim Tracy.

When asked if retirement is in her vocabulary, Wilcox had a simple response:

"I don't know. When people ask me, I say I take it one year at a time," Wilcox said. She's been saying the same thing for nearly 60 years.