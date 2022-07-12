83-year-old San Jose man suspected in fatal shooting

article

San Jose police arrested an 83-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting-- the city's 20th homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Almaden Road on a report that someone had been shot on Monday around 6:40 p.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said evidence led them to identify the suspect as Bert McElhaney. They arrested him at a home in San Jose early Tuesday morning and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office had not yet released the victim’s identity as of Tuesday morning.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting were under investigation.