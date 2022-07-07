3 arrested after deadly shooting at unsanctioned pop-up event in San Jose

Three people are in custody in connection with a San Jose homicide in April, which occurred at some type of unsanctioned, pop-up event.

Police said they arrested Ricardo Padilla, 26, of Fremont; Jocelyn Velazquez, 28, of San Jose; and Daniel Macias, 31, of Redwood City on June 22.

They were arrested following the deadly shooting on April 16 in the 13000 block Pfeifle Avenue near Monterey road in South San Jose.

Police say it appeared to stem from a fight at a pop-up "flash-style" event with alcohol and vendors.

"As a result of this event, some kind of interaction happened between the suspect and victims, resulting in his death," police spokesman Steve Aponte said.

Police have not described what the exact nature of this event and they say the relationship between the male victim and the three suspects is not yet clear.

All three were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for Homicide.





