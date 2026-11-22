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The Brief Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 20000 Block of Road 256 in Strathmore to investigate reports of a shooting. Nine people were ultaimtely injured in what is suspected to be a gang-related shooting at a concert.



Nine people were injured in a suspected gang-related shooting at a concert in Tulare County on Saturday night.

Saturday night shooting

Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 20000 Block of Road 256 in Strathmore to investigate reports of a shooting involving multiple victims, according to a department statement.

"The shooting broke out during a large Norteno gang concert, with more than 150 people in the crowd," the TCSO said. "Initial reports indicated that the suspects opened fire into the crowd, hitting at least nine people."

Police said three of the victims – a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old person and a 19-year-old man – required surgery due to the severity of their injuries.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is believed to be gang-related and there is no further threat to the public.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the TCSO at at 559–733–6218.