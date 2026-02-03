90-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Millbrae

article

The Brief Deputies respondedto the 500 block of Richmond Drive on reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. A 90-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and she later died.



A 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Millbrae on Monday.

What we know:

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just before 3 p.m. to the 500 block of Richmond Drive on reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, according to a department statement.

Deputies found the woman suffering from "serious injuries" at the scene, and medics took her to a hospital where she died that evening.

Her name was not released.

The SMCSO Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, the department said.

What's next:

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911.