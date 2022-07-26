96-year-old artist expresses political views through a painting of January 6 Insurrection



A 96-year-old artist in San Francisco used her paintbrush to express her social conscience and political views.



Elaine Badgley Arnoux said she's inspired by the chaos of the January 6 insurrection and the congressional hearings that are part of the investigation. .

"I was so upset," said Arnoux as she put some finishing touches on her "Ode to January 6th" painting.

The wall-sized painting illustrated her outrage over the insurrection, the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Right now, our government's a mess," saud Arnoux,"We have to get back on track."

In the painting, Little Red Riding Hood symbolized the Republican Party.

"I changed her face. She's got a wolf's face," said Arnoux. "So that's Little Red Riding Hood, but it's the plight of what she's created that's so ominous."

ALSO: Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt charges for defying January 6 subpoena

Over a span of five months, she would work on this painting at her studio in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.

The rope in the painting represented the rioters intent to harm Vice President Mike Pence.

The man in the window is President Donald Trump who she said is responsible for the insurrection.

"That's just unbelievable to me and I want people to see the horror of that,"said Arnoux who plans to finish the painting in about a week and hopes to display it in a public space.

ALSO: San Francisco NAACP calls for Ann Hsu to step down

"It's so much a part of history," Arnoux said. Her political activism through art started decades ago when she saw the plight of the homeless.

She turned shopping carts into covered wagons that were showcased in an exhibit.

There was a painting of Reverend Martin Luther King Junior and Ku Klux Klan members displayed in her studio.

Even at age 96, she said she's still learning,"I'm getting more knowledge that I ever had, and I love that."

She has painted the portraits of many San Francisco mayors including London Breed.

An avid news viewer, Arnoux said current affairs inspire her,"Your curiosity can take you so many places."



For this artist, the thirst for knowledge never gets old.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU