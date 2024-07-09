9th Circuit gives San Francisco more legal authority to clear homeless encampments

San Francisco now has more legal authority to clear away homeless encampments.

On Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals threw out part of a court order limiting when and how the city could clear encampments.

That means fewer restrictions for city officials when it comes to citing and removing people lying down, sleeping or camping in public spaces.

The appeals court decision comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court made its decision on the Grants Pass case in Oregon that ruled that cities have the constitutional authority to cite and remove people from sleeping on public streets.

But despite that Supreme Court ruling, the city of San Francisco was still facing an entirely separate lawsuit from the Coalition on Homelessness.

That prohibited San Francisco from citing and removing people from city streets unless they were guaranteed a spot in a shelter bed or provided some other type of alternate housing.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling said the city does not have to do that because of the Supreme Court's ruling.

But there are other requirements the city still needs to follow stemming from that lawsuit, including the requirement that city workers must tag and save peoples' belongings when they clear an encampment.

One of the attorneys representing the Coalition on Homelessness explained that part of the lawsuit, in an interview with KTVU a few days ago.

"They need to bag and tag it, so they can retrieve it," ACLU attorney John Do said. "Things that have ranged from medial equipment to their prosthetics, medications, their IDs, personal belongings."

Despite the Supreme Court ruling, the lawsuit by the Coalition on Homelessness against the city of San Francisco still stands.

The attorneys expect it will go to trial sometime in the next year.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court and now, the Ninth Circuit, rulings give San Francisco more clarity about what it can and can't do when it clears away encampments.