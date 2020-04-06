A growing number of construction workers are staying home amid coronavirus outbreak

To the governor, construction is an essential business that should go on, but for a growing number of local government agencies, not so much.

At Coffey Park, where 1,422 homes were lost during the Tubbs Fire, hundreds of homes are still in the rebuilding process. But a series of complications, driven by coronavirus or fear of it, have slowed work down.

Ozzie Ozsvath, founder of Prestige Homes and Remodel, says he's been lucky and busy so far. "We do have two projects that did come to a screeching halt, but they're not in the burn zone. But we have three homes that are in the burn zone. So, we're busy," said Mr. Ozsvath All other construction not in fire rebuilding zones are on indefinite hold.

Adding to many contractors problems, many workers staying home and a number of sub contractors and supply deliverers doing the same.

"We did have cancellations from our glass companies. They decided not to come out and give us estimates. So, yes, I would say there are a few subs out there that are not working at all. They're just shutting doors down," said Ozsvath.

Even if contractors go to order or pick up material, suppliers are enforcing social distancing.

"There's a line outside and you get your turn and you get in and get out. But, it is taking more time to get material," said Ozzie Ozsvath. Another major delay, official building code inspections around the state. "The city actually has shut down and the county has shut down. So, we can't get inspections," said Ozsvath.

Advertisement

In the San Benito County, bedroom city of Hollister, DeNova Homes, building the 300 single family Allendale sub division, has just been ordered as have all contractors, regardless of compliance with conronavirus safety protocols, to stop all construction except on so-called affordable housing.

"A couple of our customers who were supposed to move in by Friday were sent home by local building official. I've reached out to the via text, via email, I've sent the letters Thursday night, followed up with them Friday, Saturday, again this morning; cannot get any clarification on behalf of our homeowners," said David Sanson, DeNova Homes CEO.

Sanson who's also chairman the California Building Industry Association says this work stoppage and lack of inspection is becoming a statewide problem costing many thousands of worker layoffs.