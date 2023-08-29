A tale of two Westfield malls: San Jose flourishes, San Francisco struggles

As San Francisco's Westfield Mall struggles, another Bay Area mall is thriving.

The Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, across from Santana Row, is full of stores and shoppers.

Bloomberg reports sales have increased by 66% since 2019.

It's a stark contrast to the downtown San Francisco mall, where Nordstrom just closed, following other stores leaving the site, and there are questions about replacing the entire mall.

Analysts say that Silicon Valley has seen a stronger resurgence from the pandemic, in part because more suburban areas have been flourishing more than larger cities.