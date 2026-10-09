AC Transit ratifies collective bargaining agreement with employees' union

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The Brief AC Transit on Friday ratified an agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3916. The labor union represents more than 300 AC Transit employees. The agreement guarantees wage increases and greater employee involvement in decision-making



The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District on Friday announced it had ratified a bargaining agreement with the union representing more than 300 of its employees.

The agreement reached with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3916 offers greater stability and certainty for members while reinforcing workforce stability.

"Our members help power innovative trip-planning tools, coordinate bus assignments and running times, monitor service disruptions and emergencies on the road, and perform countless other essential functions that our riders may never see," Gideon Murey, AFSCME Local 3916 President said in a press release. "Teaching this contract agreement and the vote shows the Transit District recognizes the value we bring to work every day."

Terms and conditions

Dig deeper:

The agreement, which will expire in 2.5 years, guarantees wage increases to keep pace with inflation, as well as an on-call pay adjustment that helps ensure qualified employees are able to respond quickly to unexpected scenarios.

The new deal will help retain employees and ensure safe, reliable transit services. AC Transit projects an estimated $200 million deficit over the next four years — by reducing employee turnover and providing greater certainty around labor costs, the collective bargaining agreement gives the agency a more predictable foundation for planning its financial future.

Local perspective

What they're saying:

"I want to thank everyone on both sides of the negotiating table for the professionalism and persistence that brought us to this milestone. The negotiations were challenging but never became an ‘us versus them,’" Sal Llamas, AC Transit’s general manager said in a press release. "We remained focused on supporting the administrative employees, supervisors, and managers who work to keep AC Transit moving every day. This agreement demonstrates what ‘One East Bay. One AC Transit’ looks like in action."

In addition to greater compensation, the agreement strengthens employees’ voices in the workplace and gives Local 3916 a greater role in providing recommendations to the Transit District’s use of contract workers. It also introduces newly illuminated safety equipment.

With the agreement now ratified, it advances to the AC Transit Board of Directors for consideration and final approval.