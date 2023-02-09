Accused SF synagogue shooter denied bail

The suspect accused of committing a hate crime by firing blanks in a synagogue on Feb. 2 was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday.

Dmitri Mishin was charged with multiple hate crimes and felonies for firing blank rounds at the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, including two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. He is being held in the San Francisco County Jail without bail.

Mishin, 51, faces more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

During the shooting, Mishin allegedly made antisemitic comments at the synagogue, which serves mostly Russian-speaking Jews.

"It’s getting closer and closer to all of us, this violence," said Rabbi Jonathan Singer with the neighboring congregation Emanu-El. "It used to be something you read about in the paper happening somewhere else. It’s happening right here, right here in beautiful San Francisco."

Mishin was arrested the following day. The FBI was also involved in the search for the shooting assailant.

No one was hurt during the incident.

He is due to return to court on Feb. 17, according to officials.

KTVU reporter Henry Lee contributed to this story.