Activists seek early release for women sexually abused at Dublin prison

An advocacy group has sent a letter to the Deputy Attorney General seeking a reduction of sentence for every one of the nearly 1,000 women at a federal prison in Dublin whose allegations of sexual assault have been found credible.

In a letter sent Monday to Deputy AG Lisa Monaco, Families Against Mandatory Minimums president Kevin Ring asked for the women's early release.

"None of these women was sentenced to sexual violence and torture," Ring said in a statement from Washington, D.C. "Yet we now know they were trapped with their abusers, with no ability to protect themselves or flee, making their incarceration an exceptionally degrading and terrifying experience. After failing to protect them, the very least BOP [Bureau of Prisons] can do now is let these women leave and begin to heal."

A spokesperson for the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin did not immediately respond for comment on Tuesday. Ring's office said they hadn't yet heard back from the Deputy Attorney General.

It's not likely that the Bureau of Prisons will heed the advocacy group's plea.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Reyes says FCI Dublin prison guard used mental health files to prey on her

Ring's letter commended the government's steps recently to hold staff accountable for committing crimes of sexual abuse – and then covering them up.

KTVU reported last week that a total of 25 employees at FCI Dublin are under investigation for a range of abuses that allege inappropriate sex, use of drugs and falsifying records, according to a Freedom of Information Act.

In addition, five Dublin correctional officers – including the former warden – have been charged with a range of sex crimes involving incarcerated women, from having sex with them to taking nude photos of them.

However, Ring said the Bureau of Prisons' actions "don’t go far enough to address the suffering of the women who were assaulted."

Ring reiterated his group's called for independent oversight of federal prisons to help prevent future abuse.

FCI Dublin has been nicknamed the "rape club," the Associated Press first reported.

One formerly incarcerated woman, Andrea Reyes, told KTVU in an exclusive interview this year that not only was she raped, but former Officer Ross Klinger also dug into her mental health records to find her triggers and manipulate her.

Klinger has since pleaded guilty to three counts of a sexual abuse of a ward; one of whom includes Reyes.

He has yet to be sentenced.



