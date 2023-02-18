Adult and child hospitalized after hit-and-run: Oakland police

article

A woman and a female child are hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck in Oakland Saturday, police said. The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred shortly after 12 p.m. on 34th Avenue and International Boulevard, officials said. Multiple callers contacted police regarding the crash and said the truck fled the area.

Oakland Fire and Falck Ambulance also arrived at the scene to help with injuries. The woman and child were taken to local hospitals. Officials said the child is in stable condition whereas the woman is listed as critical but stable condition.

Police are asking witnesses or those with information to contact OPD's Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570. The investigation remains ongoing.

