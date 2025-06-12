Advocates urge CHP to leave Oakland city streets in wake of chase and deadly crash

The Brief Community advocates call on CHP to stop pursuing drivers on city streets They point to death of high school teacher after CHP chase Oakland police trying to amend its pursuit policy



A group of community advocates called on the California Highway Patrol to stop chasing suspects on city streets, pointing to a recent chase and crash that took the life of a respected high school teacher.

"I'm angry because I'm just tired of our people just dying at the hands of the system," said Phillippe Kelly of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, who joined others outside the CHP's office in Oakland at a news conference Thursday.

"CHP out of Oakland," Kelly said. "No changes to OPD's chase policy and no more deaths in our name," Kelly said.

The CHP declined to comment Thursday.

Critics of CHP point to chase and deadly crash

What they're saying:

On May 28, CHP officers were involved in an on-again, off-again chase of an Infiniti that previously evaded Alameda County sheriff's deputies.

A CHP airplane monitored the car from above.

After the car hit an SUV at East 21st Street and Park Boulevard, the driver again took off, and the CHP says officers again stopped chasing the suspect.

But moments later, the suspect lost control at East 21st Street and 12th Avenue, killing Castlemont High School teacher Marvin Boomer and injuring his girlfriend as they were on the sidewalk.

Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, said the CHP "should not be engaging in ‘cops and robbers’ shenanigans that don't lead to actual safety."

"You don't get to be here and do what you want to do. We have rules in this city, and you need to follow them," she said.

Frankie Free Ramos of Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice lamented the arrest of the suspect, Eric Hernandez-Garcia, 18.

"We want to call out the discrepancy, the hypocrisy of locking up the young man and CHP having no accountability," she said.

Earlier CHP chase and crash led to injuries

The backstory:

In March, a similar situation happened after the CHP stopped chasing an alleged drunk driver in East Oakland.

The suspect continued driving recklessly and crashed, injuring a woman driving with two boys in her car.

"Our streets aren't battlegrounds. They're not highways, they are fundamental public spaces," said Justin Hu-Ngyuen of Mobility Justice of Bike East Bay.

The CHP cases come as Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell hopes to slightly loosen his pursuit policy by allowing officers to engage in pursuits that go over 50 mph without supervisor approval.

The chief stressed, however, that he's not seeking to amend any other requirements of officers, who must still report things such as the reason for the chase, speed of the suspect and whether there are other drivers or pedestrians in the area.

The chief said Thursday that he wants to find some middle ground "to provide that balance of safety to our community but also provide security to the residents regarding criminal activity."

Assistant Chief James Beere said CHP officers have more latitude in chasing suspects and that Oakland officers can't pursue those wanted for property crimes. But he said OPD will use aerial footage, technology and undercover officers to play catch-up.

"We will pursue if it's within our policy, and if we can't pursue, we will see you later," Beere said.

