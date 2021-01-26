After 50 days of lockdown, Oakland Zoo will again re-open

The Oakland Zoo says it will reopen on Feb. 5.

Under the updated stay-at-home order lifted on Monday, outdoor museums and zoos are again allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

Concessions will be allowed under outdoor dining rules.

The indoor attractions like the Bug House and the Reptile Discovery Room will be closed, but the popular gondola to the California trail will be up and running.

"People need to get outdoors," said Nik Deheja, executive vice president of the zoo. "We are a safe place to be in nature.

Zoo officials said they will have to call in 40 to 50 more staff members to get all the safety protocols in place.