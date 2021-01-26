Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
9
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

After 50 days of lockdown, Oakland Zoo will again re-open

By KTVU staff
Published 
Pets & Animals
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo reopens Feb. 5

The Oakland Zoo will reopen on Feb. 5.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Zoo says it will reopen on Feb. 5. 

Under the updated stay-at-home order lifted on Monday, outdoor museums and zoos are again allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.     

Concessions will be allowed under outdoor dining rules.

The indoor attractions like the Bug House and the Reptile Discovery Room will be closed, but the popular gondola to the California trail will be up and running.

"People need to get outdoors," said Nik Deheja, executive vice president of the zoo. "We are a safe place to be in nature. 

Zoo officials said they will have to call in 40 to 50 more staff members to get all the safety protocols in place.