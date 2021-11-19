After Amber Alert, 3-year-old boy from Tennessee reunited with mother in California

Three-year-old Noah Clare was reunited with his mother in Orange County, California, on November 18, after going missing in Tennessee on November 7.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Noah. His 16-year-old cousin Amber Clare was also missing, local media reported. She was found with Noah just outside San Clemente, California, authorities said.

(Orange County Sheriff's Department, California via Storyful)

Noah’s father, Jake Clare, was taken into custody on Thursday, November 18, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said on Thursday that Jake Clare "will be kept in custody in Orange County jail pending extradition to the state of Tennessee to face charges for aggravated kidnapping."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Nov. 18 that Noah Clare of Tennessee and Amber Clare of Kentucky were found safe. Noah's father, Jacob Clare, was taken into custody.

PREVIOUS: Missing 3-year-old Tennessee boy, missing Kentucky teen found safe; suspect in custody

Video footage was published by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. It shows Noah running into his mother’s arms as they are reunited.

(Orange County Sheriff's Department, California via Storyful)

Following the reunion, Noah’s mother, Amanda Leigh Ennis, wrote on Facebook, "Words cannot describe the feeling of him jumping into my arms and not wanting to let go. I swear we sat and cried on the floor holding each other for 10 minutes."