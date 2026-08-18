Where is Chantel Brooks? Fairfield police suspect foul play in her disappearance

The Brief Fairfield police are investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Chantel Brooks, who was last seen July 17, and now say foul play is suspected. Surveillance footage shows Brooks leaving her San Francisco job and later seen at a Fairfield CVS before approaching her SUV in the parking lot. Investigators have conducted extensive searches and are following multiple leads.



As the search continues for a Fairfield woman who vanished a month ago, investigators suspect foul play was involved in her disappearance.

The Fairfield Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the disappearance of Chantel Brooks, saying investigators are still working to find the 36-year-old and determine what happened to her.

"To date, the investigative efforts have included dozens of search warrants, multiple coordinated ground searches involving search and rescue resources through Cal OES, and extensive aerial drone grid searches," the police department said. "The department is also working closely with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office while working through various leads in her disappearance."

Last seen in mid-July

Brooks was last seen July 17, according to police.

Surveillance video shows Brooks leaving her job at Hotel Le Nain in the 700 block of Eddy Street in San Francisco at about 12:20 a.m.

She was wearing a brown, multicolored brimmed hat, a red zip-up sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and brown furry boots, according to surveillance images.

Seen at Fairfield CVS

About 1:45 a.m., surveillance cameras recorded Brooks leaving a CVS store in the 300 block of East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. She was wearing the same clothing seen in the earlier footage.

Video shows Brooks approaching her black 2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV in the store’s parking lot. The vehicle has California license plate 9SBB134.

Police have not said what happened after Brooks approached the SUV or whether she got into the vehicle.

SUV reportedly spotted in Oakland

Brooks’ brother told the San Francisco Chronicle that her Infiniti was later seen on 55th Avenue in Oakland.

Police have not publicly detailed what led investigators to suspect foul play in Brooks’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.