After hot temps and fires, cool weather and rain in Bay Area forecast

By Lisa Fernandez
Cloudy today, light rain tomorrow

Steve Paulson says today will be cloudy and cooler with temps in the 50s and 60s. Light rain expected tomorrow.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Following unseasonably warm winter temps and howling winds that sparked dozens of small fires this week, there is some good news weatherwise: Cool temps and rain are in the forecast. 

The National Weather Service says Thursday will see temperatures dip into the 50s and light rain is expected to appear on Friday. There should be another round of light rain late on Sunday and showers next week through Wednesday. 

"We need it," said KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson. "We are so far behind." 

San Jose, for example, has not even had an inch of rain this year. 

This normal winter pattern should be a relief to residents and firefighters, who had to battle several wildfires statewide, including two from gusts fanning long-smoldering embers from one of last summer’s massive wildfires in counties south of the San Francisco Bay region, call the CZU Lightning Complex. Firefighters on alert due to the predicted conditions kept the fires small.

Powerful winds earlier this week also caused trees to fall, prompting Yosemite National Park to close until Friday morning.

Weird winter windstorm leaves path of destruction

The unusual weather that swept through overnight reminded some North Bay residents of the fire storm night of 2017, except the destruction from the winds didn't happen in the fall.