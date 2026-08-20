After Lala, new storm may approach Hawaiian islands

The Brief As Hurricane Lala moves away from the Hawaiian islands, forecasters are tracking a new disturbance in the Central Pacific. There is still significant uncertainty regrading the exact forecast track and intensit The new storm may approach the Hawaiian islands this weekend with increasing rain and wind.



Lala continues to retain hurricane status as it moves to the north away from the Hawaiian islands. As the former hurricane moves out of the picture, forecasters are now monitoring a new unorganized disturbance about 1,000 miles southeast of the Big Island.

New storm after Lala

What we know:

The highest impact, associated with Lala, targeted the Big Island.

As the hurricane passed within 20 miles to the south, a rich moisture field interacted with terrain and produced extreme rainfall totals exceeding 30 inches. A new tropical storm or hurricane would complicate recovery efforts on the Hilo side of Hawaii.

As of Wednesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center was forecasting a 90% chance of new tropical formation within 48 hours.

If the storm strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called "Moke."

"While it is too early to determine the exact location or magnitude of the potential storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts associated with this system, interests in the Hawaiian Islands should closely monitor its progress," according to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

A strengthening El Niño in the Equatorial Pacific has boosted expectations for more activity in the Pacific Basin this year.

Ocean temperatures are running warmer than normal. The heat locked in the ocean provides the energy for developing hurricanes.



The Source: NOAA Central Pacific Hurricane Outlook, National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.



