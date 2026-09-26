SFPD investigating possible link between early-morning robbery, shooting

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The Brief Officers responded just before 5:10 a.m. to the 1200 block of 22nd Ave., in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, on reports of a burglary, but no suspect was found. Just before 5:30 a.m., SFPD officers responded to the 400 block of 47th Ave. in the Vista Del Mar area on reports of a shooting and found a person suffering a gunshot wound. The SFPD did not say if the burglary and shooting were connected.



San Francisco police on Saturday are investigating possible links between an early-morning robbery and a shooting that was reported about 20 minutes later.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers responded just before 5:10 a.m. to the 1200 block of 22nd Ave., in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood, on reports of a burglary and met with a victim who shot a firearm during the reported crime, the department’s Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU.

The suspect in the robbery fled the scene before officers arrived, and police could not find them upon searching the area.

Just before 5:30 a.m., SFPD officers responded to the 400 block of 47th Ave. in the Vista Del Mar area on reports of a shooting and found a person suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The SFPD did not say if the burglary and shooting were connected.

"At this time due to the active and open investigation we are not confirming the shot person is related to the burglary," the SFPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the burglary was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.