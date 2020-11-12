After one week, Santa Cruz Boardwalk shuts down because of rise in virus cases

After being back open for only one weekend, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk closed its rides because of the rise in coronavirus cases.



The boardwalk closed its rides indefinitely because Santa Cruz County was told on Tuesday that it had to move back into the more restrictive red tier.

Santa Cruz County health officials say the number of active cases has doubled in recent weeks, with a weekend increase that appears related to Halloween.

However, the bowling ally at the boardwalk will be open until Friday.

Outdoor games, food, shopping and boardwalk racers, will remain open.

