AG investigating deadly Fremont police shooting of 62-year-old man

The Brief The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the shooting to evaluate whether the officers' use of force was justified. The AG's involvement indicates that Oliver may not have been armed at the time he was killed. Police said Edward Oliver was holding his mother, who is a resident at the facility, and his two sisters hostage.



New details have emerged regarding a fatal police shooting that occurred last week at a senior living facility in Fremont.

Officers responded to the Aegis facility on Walnut Avenue on July 24, near Fremont Boulevard, following reports of an armed suspect. Authorities identified the man as 62-year-old Edward Oliver Jr.

Police said Oliver was holding his mother, who is a resident at the facility, and his two sisters hostage. Police said he had been armed with a gun when officers arrived on the scene.

Minutes after arriving, officers shot and killed Oliver.

The California Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the shooting to evaluate whether the officers' use of force was justified. The AG's involvement signals that Oliver may not have been armed at the time he was killed.