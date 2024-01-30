Expand / Collapse search
AG tells OUSD to comply with law ahead of any school closures

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter reminding OUSD to comply with school closure laws.

OAKLAND, Calif. - California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday issued a letter to the Oakland Unified School District, reminding them to comply with the law if they plan any closures, mergers, or consolidations for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to state law, school districts must limit the impact of closures on historically disadvantaged groups of students as they consider consolidating schools to cut costs.

The California Department of Justice says based on its analysis of public data, previous decisions made by the school board would have disproportionately impacted Black and low-income elementary students.
 