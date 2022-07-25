Aggressive turkey attacks Vacaville resident, then stalks patrol officer

An aggressive turkey forced a Vacaville resident to call police for help over the weekend.

The incident happened near the county airport early Sunday morning. When the officer arrived to help, the wild bird began terrorizing the patrol car.

Video shows the turkey following the officer closely and hitting the side of the patrol car. The officer said they chose to retreat and drive away to deescalate the situation.

The officer gave the turkey a nickname: ‘Vacavilloceraptor,’ and shared advice if others are ever in a situation with an aggressive bird.

"Stay in your vehicle, they haven’t figured out door handles yet," the officer said. "Also, consider safely driving away, they can only run up to 25mph."

Solano County Sheriff’s office was advised of the turkey's behavior as it is in their jurisdiction.