AI the focus of 2024 Dreamforce

The Salesforce annual Dreamforce conference kicked off in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Artificial Intelligence and integrating it into how companies do business is the focus this year, drawing business and political leaders together here at the epicenter of AI.

The Moscone Center was bustling as Salesforce CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff and California Governor Gavin Newsom discussed AI, among other tech-related challenges. "What in the last year stands out the most to you," asked Benioff of the governor.

"I mean, I think it's the issue that brings so many of us here to Salesforce, to Dreamforce. I mean, it's AI," said Governor Newsom. "Right now for me, I've got 991 bills on my desk and about 38 of them are in this space."

Salesforce says AI agents, helping businesses relate to one another and customers, is already being integrated into the platform. "Our goal is that by the time that this show is over that we have the largest deployment of agents period, end of story," said Benioff.

Benioff also reaffirmed the company's commitment to San Francisco, saying the city is the hub of AI development, where inspiration and innovation are constantly around the corner. "I really think that being in San Francisco, you're having those moments all the time," said Benioff. "This is the home of all of the greatest computer scientists and breakthroughs that are happening."

Convention visitors like Clyde Harmon, say they're hoping that AI will handle a lot of the busy work that needs to get done, but slows work in the office down. "My dream is to sit at my desk, put my feet up and let the AI do the work," said Harmon.

Visitors also said so far they're enjoying all that San Francisco, as a convention destination, has to offer. "We are staying in a hotel, we plan on doing a lot of shopping," said Lucy Martin. "We're planning on supporting lots of local businesses. It's a beautiful city."

Dreamforce is one of the biggest conventions in San Francisco, drawing an estimated 40,000 visitors and $90 million in revenue to the city in past years.

Featured article



