Air quality advisory extended through Sunday due to wildfire smoke

An air quality advisory issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for Thursday and Friday because of wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday as the smoke is expected to continue to impact the region.

The smoke from wildfires further north in California and in southern Oregon has mostly stayed aloft this week with occasional periods of smoke coming down to the surface, especially in higher elevations in the North Bay and east Bay.

However, the air quality is not expected to be bad enough to trigger a Spare the Air alert, and the air district says it will continue monitoring conditions through the region.

People are advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed if they smell smoke, and to set their air conditioning units to recirculate so outside air doesn't move inside their building or vehicle.

The latest air quality readings from the district can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.








