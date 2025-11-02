Air travel delays are increasing amid government shutdown

article

The Brief Air traffic control operations in the United States are experiencing significant flight delays at major airports, and it's likely going to get worse as the government shutdown continues. On Sunday evening at SFO, about one out of every six departing flights was leaving late. Delays are exacerbated by a national air traffic controller shortage, which is further aggravated by sick calls and no pay during the government shutdown.



Dig deeper:

Often, weather causes flight delays and cancellations. But, the long-nagging national air traffic controller shortage, aggravated by sick calls and no pay during the government shutdown, contributes mightily to the issue.

"These are well-qualified professionals that keep our airspace safe, our planes moving on time, and the fact that they have to think about how they put food on the table and need airlines to put food into the towers so they can have lunch and dinner is outrageous," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

To complete the perfect storm, TSA security employees are also working without pay, causing huge staffing issues as well.

All three major New York City area airports, both major Houston airports, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle and Miami – all crucial airline system hubs – are reporting delays.

Local perspective:

On Sunday evening at SFO, about one out of every six departing flights was leaving late.

Though the delays were not significant in many cases, some passengers told KTVU that Sunday's events made them weary.

"We booked our first flight. It got delayed and then canceled, and then I got another call from Alaska saying they could push us on to a different flight and now that flight is delayed," said Robert Springer, who was flying to Los Angeles.

Springer said that last time there were delays, he was forced to rent a car and drive six hours down the state in order to make it to work on time.

At the airport, KTVU saw one SFO to Atlanta flight running three hours and twenty minutes late; more than half the cross-county flight time. Additionally, Newark Airport – which also serves New York City – had numerous inbound flight delays of more than three and a half hours.

Some SFO travelers expressed to KTVU concern that air traffic controllers and TSA workers were still on the job despite not receiving pay. Some wondered how the possible monetary stresses might affect their abilities to perform their duties.

"I think it's always risky when people don't get paid, especially people who take care of our safety in so many parts of this government," said SFO passenger Lisa Raffel.

"They have to be %100 accurate; one of the most stressful jobs, far more stressful than my job, and they're not even getting compensated fairly. I think it's horrible. You want those people to be head on and on their A game every time, TSA or air traffic controller," Springer said.