Airbnb introduces new rules to rein in parties, nuisances

Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at an Orinda Airbnb rental.

The San Francisco-based company said Thursday it's banning "open invite" parties. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example.

The company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos. And it says it will remove guests who are repeatedly accused of noise, unauthorized guests and other infractions.

Airbnb is under pressure to gain the trust of travelers, neighbors and lawmakers as it prepares for its planned initial public offering next year.

