Airbnb to pursue legal action against Sunnyvale party guest

Airbnb on Monday announced the company will pursue legal claims and damages against the booking guest who held an unauthorized party earlier this month where one person died and one person was injured in a shooting.

In a statement, Airbnb said they told the guest on Monday of their plans, saying that the person violated Airbnb’s Community Standards and Terms of Service, nuisance, and that the guest booked the listing under false pretenses.

A party of about 200 guests ended up coming to the Navarro Drive home on Aug. 7. Loud music was heard all night and at about 10 p.m., gunfire erupted. There has been no word on any arrests.

Airbnb has already banned the booking guest from its platform and the listing has been deactivated.

Airbnb said the legal action against the Sunnyvale guest is similar to previous legal action taken against guests in Sacramento, Cincinnati, Glendora, Calif;, Brookhaven, New York, and Dallas who threw unauthorized parties.

The Sacramento lawsuit was the first such legal action against a guest for violating its party-house ban.

In addition, Airbnb said that over the Halloween weekend it will ban one-night reservations for guests without a history of positive reviews and also apply certain restrictions on two-night reservations in entire home listings in the United States and Canada.

Five people were shot and killed in Orinda on Halloween in 2019 at an Airbnb rental.

Advertisement



