Airlines bolster preparedness for holiday travel season after last year's meltdown

There were thousands of flight delays and hundreds of cancelations across the U.S. on Monday as inclement weather ravaged the East Coast, but so far nothing compared to last year's holiday season.

Anticipating Southwest Airline's impending substantial fine, other airlines heeded the Boy Scout motto: "Be Prepared."

In response to its mistakes, misdeeds, malfunctions, and the Christmas travel debacle last year, Southwest is set to pay the largest airline fine ever—$140 million. The 10-day weather and computer-related disruptions stranded over 2 million passengers, a number nearly equivalent to the combined populations of San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.

Southwest passengers at Oakland Airport expressed mixed sentiments. Maureen Griffin said, "It seems fair and at the same time, I think Southwest Airlines has changed."

Traveler Dana Ali said, "The important thing is what you do afterward and it seems like they're taking the right steps to correct whatever ills they had."

So far this season, both Southwest and other airlines have demonstrated better preparedness.

Ali commended the timely, courteous, and professional service.

Griffin echoed the positive experience, mentioning, "I flew in from Portland and my service was fantastic on Southwest Airlines."

While airlines can't control the weather, which is already causing disruptions, especially in the East, there is concern about potential impacts on travel later in the week.

San Francisco International Airport reported relatively few delays and cancelations by noon Monday, but nationwide, there were 3,000 delays and 500 cancelations, any of which could affect San Francisco Airport later on.

According to airport spokesman Doug Yakel, "It can take several days to put it all back together and that can have a ripple effect. So, even after the system goes through, it's reasonable to expect that there might be some residual impact on flights."

Road trips are also at risk, with delays expected on mountain passes such as the Sierra due to snow and ice.

Routes like Interstate 5's Grapevine or the Tehachapi Pass face similar risks for those traveling north or south. However, longer and lower alternatives like Highway 101 offer more reliable passage.

AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said, "Travel demand has off the charts for all of 2023 and this holiday season is no different."