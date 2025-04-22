Al Gore criticizes Trump administration at San Francisco Climate Week kickoff

The Brief Al Gore opened SF Climate Week with a warning about threats to both climate and democracy. He criticized the Trump administration and highlighted the influence of the fossil fuel industry. The event marks the largest climate summit in the U.S., with 25,000 attendees expected.



Former Vice President Al Gore delivered a fiery keynote speech at the kickoff of the third annual SF Climate Week on Monday, sharply criticizing the Trump administration and warning of urgent threats to both democracy and the planet.

Speaking at the Exploratorium on the eve of Earth Day, Gore told the crowd that the climate movement in the United States is "under attack" and urged attendees to take immediate collective action.

Climate and democracy under threat

"It is abundantly clear that after only three months and one day, that the new Trump administration is attempting to do anything it possibly can to try to halt the transition to a clean future and a deep reduction in the burning of fossil fuels," Gore said.

Gore, a longtime climate advocate, called the situation a national emergency for democracy and a global emergency for the climate system - and said the two are deeply connected. He also highlighted the threat posed by the fossil fuel industry.

"They say the climate crisis is a hoax invented by the Chinese to destroy American manufacturing, they say coal is clean, they say wind turbines cause cancer, they say sea level rise just creates more beachfront property," he said, referring to the Trump administration.

He called on attendees to stay energized and take action, describing the moment as "all hands on deck." His message was echoed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also addressed the crowd.

"When the vice president talks about recruiting you and the rest, he's got great opportunity out there because so many of the things that we were able to do in Congress, came from San Francisco," Pelosi said.

This year’s Climate Week is now the largest climate summit in the country, with a record attendance of at least 25,000 people.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie emphasized the importance of tangible efforts during his remarks.

"My vision for San Francisco's climate future is rooted in action, because the truth is, plans don’t reduce emissions, projects do, partnerships do, and that’s why what’s happening this week matters so much," Lurie said.

The opening ceremony was held at the Exploratorium, which it said is recognized as one of the largest net-positive energy museums in the country, if not the world. Hundreds of events will be held throughout the Bay Area as part of Climate Week, which concludes April 27.