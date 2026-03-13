The Brief Alameda police warn of unpermitted "beach takeover" parties advertised on social media at Crown Beach during the Bay Area heat wave. Officers will increase staffing to prevent the gatherings, which are reportedly planned for Sunday and Tuesday. Authorities say the events target young people and are urging parents to discourage their children from attending.



Alameda police are warning about unpermitted "beach takeover" parties advertised on social media as a massive heat wave heads for the Bay Area this weekend.

Authorities are discouraging people from participating in the gatherings.

Police said the events are being promoted for Sunday and Tuesday at Crown Memorial State Beach, but officials say the events are not permitted.

Officers plan to increase staffing to prevent the gatherings from taking place.

"These events are targeted toward young people, which raises concerns regarding the safety and supervision of minors," the department said in a statement.

Concerns over ‘assassin-style’ game

Dig deeper:

Police said one of the events is promoting an "assassin-style" game using water guns and water balloons.

"While this may seem like harmless fun, similar games in the past have led to unintended and dangerous consequences," police said.

Officials urge parents to monitor children

What you can do:

Authorities are urging parents to monitor their children’s activities and dissuade them from attending these types of events.