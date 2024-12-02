This Alameda Christmas tree tradition dates back more than 85 years

A neighborhood in Alameda is flipping on its holiday lights and displays to bring in the Christmas cheer.

On Thompson Avenue, neighbors go all out with decorations during the holidays, transforming their block into "Christmas Tree Lane" – a tradition going back more than 85 years.

Dozens of houses take part in the festive tradition, decking out their homes with seasonal lights and ornaments.

"They're amazing," Juan Carrasco said, his young daughter in tow. He took her out to see all the lights and colors.

A couple of houses will have some new features this year, including a laser light show.

All the decorations and lights will be on nightly until the end of the year.

