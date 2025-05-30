Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson's first 100 days in office

Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson has only been in office for 100 days.

But she said she and her staff have cleared a huge backlog of adult criminal cases and that some should have been charged a year ago.

The DA said her office is also making progress on doing the same for juvenile court cases.

Jones Dickson said she's carrying out promises she made to serve the community and that her job is to seek justice for victims and their families.

She wanted to make sure that the community has a voice.

"Long days. I may be here at 7:30 and leave at 7:30 and work when I get home. But I feel good about what we're building, and I hope that the community does too," said Jones Dickson.

She said her office has charged 1,246 cases of theft-related property crimes since she took office in February.

Under the previous administration, during the same period from February to May, 973 cases were charged in 2024. In 2023, 780 cases were charged.

"I make sure I have conversations with the chief about what the DA expects from the police as well as what I'm seeing in the community," said Jones Dickson.

The DA said she's participated in forums and other events to meet with business owners and residents to answer questions.

She said since she was sworn in in February, police have referred more than 6,000 cases to her office and that's 1,000 more referrals during the same period under the previous district attorney.

"There has to be a working relationship between law enforcement and the district attorney," said Jones Dickson.

Jones Dickson, a former Alameda County Superior Court judge, said anyone who breaks the law, police included, will be held accountable.

"The police don't get a pass on that, so if there's something that the police have done something outside their authority, they know that I'll be fair and impartial, just like when I was on the bench. I will do that as the district attorney," said Jones Dickson.

Unlike her predecessor, Pamela Price, Jones Dickson said prosecutors in her office do not need her approval before adding a gun enhancement to a charge which could potentially lead to a longer prison sentence if convicted.

She said she now has two victim witness advocates to help build relationships and trust with crime victims and their families.



"Every day is a hard day, but I come in the morning happy and I leave happy every day," Jones Dickson said.

She said she loves her job and plans to run for a full term in June 2026.

