Alameda County Fair kicks off in Pleasanton with over 100 food vendors

The Alameda County Fair opens on Friday afternoon, where more than 100 food vendors will be sharing their tasty treats.

"So much food, we have over 100 food vendors. So one of the biggest things about the fair is the food. It's about the experience," Harry Davies, event coordinator with Alameda County Fair said.

From birria tacos to fair classics like foot-long corn dogs and cotton candy, there's something for everyone at the fair. Folks who join in the fun can also vote for their favorite fair food. The winner of that competition will be announced at the end of July.

There's also going to be tons of new entertainment, including dog and bird shows.

"Dogs are going through the course, they're jumping through the air, landing in the water. We also have a raptor show this year. Raptors, birds of prey, super popular. You get to see them up close and personal," fair officials told KTVU.

In addition to carnival rides there will also be live music and horse racing.

Gates open at noon Friday, and the fair runs through July 7. For more information on tickets and event pricing, please visit the Alameda County Fair website.