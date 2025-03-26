Shuttered horse track at Alameda County Fairgrounds hopes for revival

The racetrack at the Alameda County Fairgrounds has closed, marking the end of at least five generations of horse racing in Pleasanton.

Rocky ending

What we know:

While the Alameda County Fair Board would like to revive horse racing, it needs a license and insurance, which are beyond its control.

The racetrack was the nation's oldest one-mile track.

Though most of the horses are gone, some remain in their stables, like a filly named Spiritual Thought.

Many former employees have left, and families living at an RV park on the fairgrounds will be moving, most with no place to go.

"At least 500 people lost this job and it's very, very sad for us," said Ricardo Ruiz, an assistant trainer.

If workers want to relocate to tracks in Southern California, finding affordable housing is nearly impossible.

‘It’s my home'

What we know:

"It's like my life. I worked all my life with horses — around horses. I love (it) here; it's my home. It's very hard for us. You have to move the kids; it's the middle of the semester in school," said a forlorn Ruiz.

Wealthy horse owner George Schmitt, who boarded his horses at the fairgrounds, was equally upset.

"The uprooting of people and closing this place down is no good for the city, no good for the fair, no good for anybody," Schmitt said.

Questionable financial, regulatory, and, some say, Southern California greed issues are to blame.

"This check, which I wrote for a half million dollars to the Alameda County Fair, would have covered the costs," Schmitt said.

He and his partner, legendary rancher John Harris, were willing to put up four times that amount to keep racing in Pleasanton. Schmitt blames the demise on powerful Southern California racing interests that helped de-license the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Schmitt said that with Alameda licensed, off-track and online betting proceeds must go to licensees.

"Instead of the money coming to Northern California, it all goes to the south. How much is that? About $20 million a year," Schmitt said.

That supports many stable and racing jobs.

"So, they're just being greedy and shortsighted in the south," Schmitt said.

Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert said, "I'm fighting hard to see if we can keep horses on site and stables so that jobs can be provided so that people can stay living there and their kids can stay in school."