Alameda County finally reaches orange tier, Napa County still in red

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - As it had hoped, Alameda County on Tuesday upgraded to the orange tier of California's COVID-19 reopening plan. 

Napa County was not among the countries allowed to move into a less restrictive tier and remains in the red category. County officials were aware that a recent COVID outbreak at a veterans facility could jeopardize their move into the orange tier. 

California's orange tier allows for an easing of pandemic restrictions, allowing indoor services for theaters, bowling alleys, full capacity for retailers and a partial return to indoor offices for companies.

Businesses in Alameda County anticipated the tier upgrade and were already implementing additional COVID safeguards ahead of the official announcement. 

"Very excited," said Precious J. Stroud, the owner of PJS Consultants, who has a small office in Jack London Square.

"We got sanitizing wipes, we've got gloves, disposable masks," she said. Stroud also purchased an air purifier, a new computer for streaming video conferences, and other necessary equipment. 