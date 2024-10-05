Alameda County fire search, rescue dog dies

article

The Alameda County Fire Department reported the recent death of their search and rescue dog Gunner.

"[Gunner] was more than just a search dog; he was a beloved member of the ACFD family and touched the lives of many with his spirit and dedication," the fire department said.

Gunner was 14 years old when he died on Tuesday. Fire officials said he was put down due to his old age.

He started working for the department when he was adopted at 1 and worked for various ACFD stations before his death, including FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue Task 4.

Gunner also worked for Stations 24 and 18 with Capt. Alex Mengell for his 13-year tenure.

"His contributions to rescue missions and the love he brought to those around him will be remembered," ACFD said.

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.