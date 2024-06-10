Alameda County firefighter injured in Corral Fire

The Alameda County Fire Department is hoping to raise money for one of its firefighters who was seriously injured while battling the Corral Fire.

Brandon Franco, a 22-year firefighter, suffered burns to multiple parts of his body while battling a fast moving grass fire near Tracy on June 1, according to a GoFundMe.

"These burns have already required surgery and will most likely require additional procedures. Although Brandon is expected to make a full recovery, this will take time and support from all who surround him," the page said. "Brandon needs our support."

The GoFundMe, organized by ACFFA L55, said the money will be used to cover essential supplies to manage his ranch during his recovery.

If you're interested in helping, click here.




