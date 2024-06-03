Corral Fire: Firefighter out of hospital as crews maintain upper hand

The Corral Fire near Tracy that forced weekend evacuations was not connected to a controlled burn that Alameda County conducted near a lab facility, officials said.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said on Monday morning that one home was destroyed, near the Tracy Golf and Country Club, off Crisman Road. There were no injuries near the home.

Cal Fire's last update Monday said the fire, located south of Corral Hollow and west of Highway 580 in Western San Juaquin County, was 75 percent contained and burned 14,168 acres.

Two firefighters suffered minor to moderate burn injuries and were transported to local hospitals. One firefighter was released from the hospital and the other firefighter is still in the hospital recovering with non-life-threatening injuries, Alameda County Fire said Monday afternoon.

The fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, east of Lawrence Livermore Laboratory's Site 300 in San Joaquin County. Evacuations were mandated in areas of Tracy as the fire reached 14,000 acres by Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation was reduced to a warning by 6 p.m. Sunday, and canceled Monday at 6 p.m.

The fire closed part of Interstate 580, between Highway 5 and Highway 205, until Sunday evening. There were approximately 400 firefighters at the scene Monday.

For much of the day, evacuees had lined up waiting to see if their property escaped the worst of Mother Nature’s fury.

Amanda Momaney and her family were allowed into the neighborhood to gather essentials before leaving, again.

"We came home to get our dogs out of the house. And to get some clothes and stuff," she said. "It’s very scary."

The Corral Fire cost one family its home.

"They were able to evacuate. They took the dogs and the turtle. And they’re at the Motel 6 right now, trying to figure out how much damage is done," said evacuee Travis Curtiss.

He has the unenviable task of telling his parents their home of nearly 30 years is now smoldering ash..

"You give them a really big hug. So that’s all you can do is just be there, be supportive and help them rebuild," he said.

Other residents escaped with little or no damage at all. But the ordeal has been harrowing.

One family will see growth pains, literally, later this week all while worrying if they’ll still have a house to call home.

"My wife is pregnant. We are expecting this week a delivery. And she is in the car. No option," said Amit Kumar, as he stood in the midday sun at a sheriff’s checkpoint.

Added his wife, Kanika, "It’s so scary because I’m having a baby. I’m too scary for that."

Officials said Monday the fire wasn't related to Friday's prescribed burn, which spokespeople from Alameda County Fire and Lawrence Livermore Laboratory said was extinguished by 3 p.m. Friday.

An investigation into the fire's origin was underway Monday, Cal Fire said.