Alameda County sheriff 'doing great' after ATV accident, spokesman says

Three weeks after he got into an ATV accident, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern is "doing great" and has made an "excellent recovery," according to a department spokesman.

Sgt. Ray Kelly added that Ahern is not yet in the office, but is "working from home like many people." Kelly said he expected Ahern to come into headquarters this week.

Ahern, 63, got into an accident where he was thrown from his ATV into a fence on Oct. 9.

Two sources familiar with the situation said that Ahern underwent surgeries for his ribs and shoulder.

Several Public Records Requests show that Ahern was hosting a "VIP Appreciation Day" at the Alameda County Sheriff's Regional Training Center in Dublin. A guest list was not provided.

Alameda County firefighters were called out to the facility on Madigan Road about 10:20 a.m. that day.

A dispatch recording obtained by KTVU shows the caller who dialed for help described the accident as a "vehicle vs. a fence," and the driver of the ATV was bleeding from the head. The caller said that the person had been thrown from the vehicle and was conscious but had "major" injuries.

Records show the patient was taken to Eden Medical Center.

Records also show that the damage to the ATV was roughly $1,793. Sheriff's officials said in an email that the fence was quickly repaired by those on duty at the center that day.

Renting the center cost about $2,500, records show, and the bill was sent to the ACSO Charitable Foundation in Pleasanton.

