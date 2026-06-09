Alameda County sheriff makes arrest after stolen vehicle heist

The Brief Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested Oakland resident Darryl Roach on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle that was connected to the five-vehicle burglary Sunday. They have not yet determined whether additional suspects were involved. This investigation remains ongoing, and the office encourages the public to contact them with information regarding this incident.



The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they have arrested an Oakland man in connection with five stolen vehicles, including an unmarked police car belonging to the sheriff's office, from a county parking garage over the weekend.

Suspect arrested on suspicion of stolen vehicle

What we know:

The sheriff booked 56-year-old Darryl Roach on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was also booked on a special allegation offense committed while on bail. Jail records show his bail was set at $60,000.

Sgt. Roberto Morales said Roach was arrested after an AC Transit deputy spotted the stolen county car he was driving, a silver Ford Explorer, one of five cars stolen from a parking garage in Oakland on Sunday.

The other four stolen cars were all found Sunday, parked and abandoned, about 1.5-mile from the parking garage at 165 13th St.

The sheriff's office said that Automated License Plate Reader technology helped deputies figure out the plates of the stolen cars and then hone in on where they might be located.

All five cars had been stolen from that same parking lot. They included: Two belonging to Alameda County Sheriff's office, two belonging to another Alameda County agency, and one belonging to a rental car company.

Deputies have not yet determined whether additional suspects were involved.

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The Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office, prior reporting



