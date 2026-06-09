Alameda County sheriff makes arrest after stolen vehicle heist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they have arrested an Oakland man in connection with five stolen vehicles, including an unmarked police car belonging to the sheriff's office, from a county parking garage over the weekend.
Suspect arrested on suspicion of stolen vehicle
What we know:
The sheriff booked 56-year-old Darryl Roach on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. He was also booked on a special allegation offense committed while on bail. Jail records show his bail was set at $60,000.
Sgt. Roberto Morales said Roach was arrested after an AC Transit deputy spotted the stolen county car he was driving, a silver Ford Explorer, one of five cars stolen from a parking garage in Oakland on Sunday.
The other four stolen cars were all found Sunday, parked and abandoned, about 1.5-mile from the parking garage at 165 13th St.
The sheriff's office said that Automated License Plate Reader technology helped deputies figure out the plates of the stolen cars and then hone in on where they might be located.
All five cars had been stolen from that same parking lot. They included: Two belonging to Alameda County Sheriff's office, two belonging to another Alameda County agency, and one belonging to a rental car company.
Deputies have not yet determined whether additional suspects were involved.
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The Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office, prior reporting